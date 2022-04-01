NEW YORK (PIX11) — The front that brought severe weather to portions of the region will continue to move offshore into the Atlantic Ocean as winds will shift to the west Friday.

Folks can expect partly sunny skies in the afternoon with a chance of isolated showers. The high temperature will be 53 in the city and in the low 50s in the suburbs. Winds will continue to be gusty from the west.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and pleasant as high pressure will work its way into the region from the west. The high temperature will be 56 in the city and in the mid-50s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers as a weak area of low pressure will move through the area. The high temperature will be in the low to mid-50s.

Monday will be partly sunny and seasonable as high pressure will dominate the weather for the region. The high temperature will be in the mid-50s.

Tuesday will be sunny early followed by increasing clouds later as a warm front will approach by evening. There is a chance of scattered showers as this front arrives in the region. The high temperature will be around 60 degrees.

Wednesday will be cloudy with periods of rain and temperatures in the mid-50s.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy and cooler with highs in the mid-50s for much of the region.