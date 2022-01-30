After nor’easter for the record books, more rain, snow mix could be on the way

It was a powerful winter nor’easter for the history books. The area of low pressure that developed off the mid-Atlantic coast rapidly intensified as it made its way up to the northeast, undergoing bombogenesis. Flakes began to fly Friday night and by Saturday morning, the tri-state region was covered with snow.

There’s no doubt that Nassau and Suffolk counties were hardest hit. Orient received 25 inches, the highest total for Long Island. With stiff winds of at least 35 mph per hour for a minimum of three hours or more and visibility of a 1/4 miles or less, the National Weather Service officially classified it as a blizzard. The highest wind gust reported was 71 mph at Baiting Hollow located on the eastern north shore of the Island.

The fierce winter storm also left piles of powdery white flakes across the region. In fact, Central Park, Laguardia, JFK, Bridgeport and Newark all broke daily snowfall records. However, Islip Airport went down in the history books, taking the number two spot for snowiest of all time at that location with 23.2 inches. When you combine the 1.5 inches that fell on Friday, Islip topped out at 24.7 inches total for the blizzard of 2022.

Central Park picked up 8.3, Newark 7.7, JFK 10.3, Bridgeport 10.5, and LGA reported 10.5 inches. You can view the complete list and check to see how much fell in your neighborhood.

Going forward, expect tranquil and dry weather for the first half of the week. In the wake of the nor’easter and with fresh snow pack on the ground, temperatures will remain below normal. Anticipate a gradual temperature rise throughout the week with highs reaching the 50s by Friday.

We are also closely monitoring another system that’s slated to arrive later in the week. It will begin as rain on Thursday. However, as temperatures take another sharp dive Friday morning, rain will transition to an icy mix followed by snow. We’ll continue to track it throughout the week and provide updates on timing and impacts.

On a lighter note, as we celebrate groundhog day on Wednesday, we wait in anticipation for the marmot’s weather report. If he sees his own shadow, expect six more weeks of winter. But if the groundhog doesn’t see his shadow, then spring will arrive early.

As always, stay tuned for updates.