NEW YORK — After Ida pummeled the tri-state region Wednesday night with record-breaking rainfall and dangerous, deadly flooding, things look to calm down and clear up Thursday.

After the rain and remnants of the catastrophic storm move out of our area Thursday morning, high pressure will brings some much-needed dry weather.

We can expect clearing skies by late morning and into the afternoon, with noticeably lower humidity across the area as storm cleanup begins.

The high temperature Thursday will be 72 in the city and low 70s for the suburbs.

Friday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with a high temperature of 75 in the city, mid-70s in the suburbs.

Another picture perfect day is expected on Saturday as high pressure remains in control of the weather for the region. The high temperature will be 77 in the city, upper 70s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be sunny and pleasant with temperatures near 80 degrees for the area.