The heavy jackets and winter hats were needed once again on Monday as temperatures continued to remain below normal.

Central Park clocked in at 41 degrees, the eighth straight day in which afternoon highs were below normal. If that wasn’t cold enough for you, Monday morning’s low temperature was 27, the first time NYC has seen the 20s since March.

Expect the cold conditions to stay in place Monday evening. Temperatures will drop into the 30s in most areas, but a few 20s are possible north and west of the city.

Look for temperatures to gradually moderate over the next few days. We’ll crawl up into the mid and upper 40s Tuesday, and 50s are possible on Wednesday and Thanksgiving.

Look for a chance of rain on Friday and Sunday.