NEW YORK — The sun returned Saturday after a stormy end to the workweek.

It will be partly to mostly sunny with temperatures climbing into the lower 80s. High pressure will quickly move through the region and winds will shift more southwesterly, bringing back the humidity during the latter part of the day.

Much of Sunday will feature partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will hold in the lower 80s, but it will feel warmer because of the humidity. A frontal boundary to the south may creep northward, allowing for a stray rain shower or passing thunderstorm.

Expect more of the same heading into next week. It will be partly sunny with the risk of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm for at least the first half of the week. Temperatures will be in the lower 80s. During the latter part of the week, the heat may return, with highs approaching the upper 80s to around 90 degrees by Friday.

