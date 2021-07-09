After a wild weather week, a quieter weekend

NEW YORK — Tropical Storm Elsa quickly made its way into New England after lashing the region with flooding downpours, strong winds, and even two tornadoes in New Jersey.

While the storm has moved on, a cold front still lingers across the tri-state region keeping the risk of scattered showers and storms. While the humidity will briefly drop a touch on Saturday, it will quick come back and stick around until further notice.

Any scattered showers associated with the cold front should diminish late in the evening on Friday night. Before they dissipate, some of them will be capable of producing strong winds, hail, and downpours that will lead to additional flooding. Conditions will clear out during the overnight hours and temperatures will drop to around 70.

Saturday looks to be the pick of the weekend. It will be partly to mostly sunny with temperatures climbing into the lower 80s. High pressure will quickly move through the region and winds will shift more southwesterly, bringing back the humidity during the latter part of the day.

Much of Sunday will be fine with partly sunny skies. Temperatures will hold in the lower 80s, but it will feel warmer because of the humidity. A frontal boundary to the south may creep northward allowing for the shot of a spotty shower or thunderstorm.

Expect more the same heading into next week. It will be partly sunny with the risk of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Temperatures will be in the lower 80s. During the latter part of the week, we may see the heat return as with highs approaching the upper 80s to around 90 by next Friday.