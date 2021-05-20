After a hot Wednesday enjoyed by beachgoers, cooler temps for the rest of the week

NEW YORK — The official start to summer is less than five weeks away, but New Yorkers are enjoying a preview.

For the second day in a row, highs topped out in the 80s on Long Island, a stark contrast to the normal high of 69 degrees in Islip.

Beachgoers at Jones Beach saw signs posted throughout the area reminding everyone to wear masks when entering restrooms and eateries. Officials said they’re still working on the updated guidelines, though they encourage visitors to do the right thing.

In the meantime, lifeguards will be back on duty beginning Friday, May 28 at Jones Beach, with other locations to follow. It’s a sign that summer is just around the corner.

Some spots west of the city ended up reaching 90 degrees.

For the rest of the week, a cold front coming in from the east will bring in a onshore flow cooling temperatures down.

Skies will remain mainly clear Wednesday night with lows in the lower 60s in the city. In the surrounding suburbs, overnight temperatures will be in the 50s.

Thursday will feature a wide range of temperatures as a cold front brings in a cool easterly flow across coastal sections. In the city, temperatures will end up in the mid to upper 70s.

Points east will feature temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. To the west, temperatures will climb into the low to mid 80s.

Cooler temperatures will stick around on Friday for the city. It will feature a good deal of clouds as temperatures hold in the low to mid 70s. Similar to Thursday, temperatures will remain cool across coastal sections, while inland areas will be much warmer.

Temperatures then take a turn toward the warm side during the weekend. A warm front will lift across the region bringing back toward 80 on Saturday. The chance of a shower or two around in the region cannot be ruled out as well.

On Sunday, temperatures will jump back into the upper 80s with many spots likely hitting 90 degrees in the afternoon. Late in the day, a cold could bring the chance of some thunderstorms.

Cooler air will follow behind to start the next work week. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s under sunny skies on Monday and Tuesday.