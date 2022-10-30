NEW YORK (PIX11) — Despite a brisk start Sunday morning, afternoon temperatures are expected to hit the 60s.

It might be a wet Halloween on Monday. A storm system is expected to dampen the evening festivities when most of the rain moves in at around 6 p.m. Areas west and south of New York City may see the wet weather a little sooner.

Temperatures in the city will be near 64 degrees and 50s to 60s in the suburbs.

There could be a few leftover showers early Tuesday, but the skies will clear out as the day progresses. Highs will be in the upper 60s. Expect a nice stretch of weather midweek as temps climb into the low 70s.