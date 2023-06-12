NEW YORK (PIX11) — Outside of the smoky conditions that occurred during the previous week, the region has been in a relatively quiet weather pattern with dry conditions that have been ongoing for a long time.

An upper-level low will slowly drift across the Great Lakes for the next few days bringing the chance of showers and thunderstorms from time to time. Despite the unsettled weather, we need rain, as we have been running dry for the past couple of weeks. For June, we’ve only had 0.25″ of rain when we should be closer to 2 inches at this point of the period.

Showers and thunderstorms will pass through the region during the evening hours on Monday. There may be a few heavy downpours that may cause some localized flooding. Most of the rain should be over by the late evening hours. The rest of the night will feature clearing skies. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-60s.

We will be in between systems on Tuesday. Expect partly cloudy skies and temperatures warming up nicely to around 80 degrees.

The next round of showers moves in on Wednesday. The morning looks to start fine, but a few rounds of showers and storms may develop during the day and into the evening. Expect highs to be in the upper 70s.

Thursday looks to be another dry day. Skies will be partly cloudy, with temperatures topping in the upper 70s.

The third round of showers will move in during the latter part of Friday. Most of the day looks fine, with highs in the mid-70s.

For Father’s Day Weekend, there is some uncertainty with the next storm system. Saturday looks dry, but there will be a chance of showers late on Sunday. The rain may get pushed back into the first part of Monday, but it will be something to watch through the week.