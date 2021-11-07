Above normal temps on the way for NY, NJ

Marathon runners had picture perfect weather Sunday morning with a low of 40 degrees at Central Park. There was also plenty of sunshine to supply them with enough vitamin D and nitric oxide to promote circulation throughout the race. With afternoon temperatures in the 50s across the boroughs, some would call ii comfortable running weather.

The dry streak will continue as cold temperatures make a return overnight. Although the frost advisory has been lifted, there’s still a chance of patchy frost Monday morning. Locations along the coast may experience some clouds from the SE storm, which will keep lows on the warmer side. However, temperature could dip below freezing north of the city where radiational cooling is likely.

As we look ahead to the work week, highs will top out above normal. In fact, the mercury could reach 70.

Also, expect dry conditions through Veterans Day.

The next chance for rain will be late Thursday night into Friday with more showers arriving on Saturday.