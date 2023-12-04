NEW YORK (PIX11) – Low pressure will move offshore as a weak area of high pressure will approach from the west. We can expect partly sunny skies this afternoon with temperatures that will be above average. The high will be 51 in the city and low to mid 50s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and cooler as high pressure will bring Canadian air back into the region. The high temperature will be 44 in the city and low to mid 40s in the suburbs. A gusty northwest wind will make it feel like the mid to upper 30s.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and still chilly as afternoon winds will make it feel more like winter. The high will be 41 in the city and low to mid 40s in the suburbs.

Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures that will be near 40 degrees for much of the area.

Friday will be partly cloudy and not as cold as high pressure will move offshore into the Atlantic Ocean. Winds will shift to the south bringing milder air into the region. The high will be 48 in the city and mid to upper 40s in the suburbs.