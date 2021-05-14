A warm spring weekend is on the way

NEW YORK — After a cool start to the week, temperatures finally started their climb on Thursday as the thermometer hit 70 degrees.

Temperatures climbed further into the mid 70s on Friday and we could squeeze out another degree or two this weekend.

Any clouds that formed Friday afternoon will diminish into the evening. It will be a comfortable night as temperatures trail down into the upper 50s.

Saturday will start out with sunny skies, but a few clouds will develop in the afternoon as a weak disturbance arrives. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out, but much of the region should stay dry. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

It should also be a pleasant morning on Sunday, but a more potent disturbance will bring a better shot of scattered showers in the afternoon. Most of the showers may end up developing across western sections of the region. Due to the cloud cover, temperatures will be a touch cooler with highs in the low to mid 70s.

The forecast models are indicating a dry start to next week as a weak area of high pressure settles into the region. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s on Monday and Tuesday.

Heading into Wednesday and Thursday, a southwesterly flow will develop allowing temperatures to possibly hit 80 degrees. By next Friday, a frontal boundary dropping in from the north could bring temperatures back down into the 70s under a mix of sun and clouds.