A warm and humid Father’s Day

NEW YORK — The start of Father’s Day weekend looks to be unsettled as a storm system approaches the region.

Most of Saturday looks to be dry, but showers and storms will be possible early in the morning and late in the evening. Father’s Day looks okay, but it the humidity will stick around.

It will stay dry Friday evening with some high clouds. Temperatures will only drop into the upper 60s. A warm front will approach overnight bringing the risk of some showers and storms toward daybreak.

Once the early morning showers depart early Saturday morning, the heat and humidity will arrive.

Temperatures will climb toward 90 under a mix of sun and clouds. The trailing cold front will come in Saturday evening bringing the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center has stated that these storms will be capable of producing gusty winds and hail.

Father’s Day looks okay with a mix of sun and clouds. It will remain rather warm and humid as temperatures climb into the upper 80s. It will also be the start of summer, which officially begins at 11:31 pm in the evening.

Heading into the early part of next week, it gets dicey with a tropical system passing to the south and an approaching cold front from the west. Monday looks to start dry with partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Late in the day, the possibility of showers and storms could develop as the cold front arrives. Aided by the tropical system passing south and east, the front could contain heavy downpours once it arrives.

The risk of torrential downpours and thunderstorms will continue into Tuesday as the cold front passes through the region. The rain and cloud cover should keep temperatures in the 70s for much of the day.

We get to dry out on Wednesday and Thursday as high pressure slides across the region. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s to around 80 under sunny skies.

Another cold front will bring back the risk of showers and storms by next Friday. Highs will be at around 80 degrees.