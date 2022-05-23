After the summer tease of 90 degree temperatures this past weekend, the first half of the work week is shaping up to be more comfortable with cooler conditions. Heading toward the holiday weekend, it starts to get unsettled with the chance of scattered showers and storms. As far as the holiday weekend itself, there looks to be quite a bit of uncertainty.

Clouds associated with a storm system to the south and an onshore flow brought quite a bit of clouds for Monday night. Temperatures will end up dropping into the upper 50s. Toward daybreak, there is the chance for some light showers or drizzle around, but it should not last too long.

After the possibility of a damp start on Tuesday, the sun will gradually break through the clouds during the day. It will be a seasonably cool day with temperatures in the 60s.

Wednesday should feature more sunshine, but the winds will continue come from the east. Expect afternoon highs to be around 70 degrees.

It should be a mostly sunny start on Thursday, but clouds will be on the increase well ahead of an approaching cold front. There will be the risk of a shower or two developing during the latter part of the day or evening.

Friday features the best chance of unsettled weather as that cold front makes its way to the East Coast. Temperatures climbing into the upper 70s will act as fuel to any scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon.

As far as the holiday weekend goes, the confidence of the forecast is very low at this time. One forecast model indicates that the front will clear out of the region leaving, us with us a pleasant weekend. On the other hand, another model indicates a slow-moving storm system that will bring the chance of showers around throughout the three-day weekend.