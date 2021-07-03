A cool July 4, but another warmup on the way

NEW YORK — After record heat and the city’s second heat wave of the season, temperatures struggled to reach 70 degrees to start the holiday weekend.

Although July 4 will be a lot cooler than normal, don’t expect any record highs or lows. However, you can expect just a slight chance of an isolated shower tomorrow morning and then later in the day.

Right now, it doesn’t look like it would be enough to cancel outdoor plans and the city looks dry for the most part. So, the fireworks display should be ok.

In the meantime, you can continue to save on the electric bill by giving the AC a break. Overnight lows are slated to bottom out in the upper 50s, low 60s. There is also a chance of more showers tonight. Then clouds will gradually dissipate.

Anticipate warmer weather with highs closer to normal on Monday under a partly cloudy sky. The southeast winds will make it feel a bit cooler by the shore.

In addition to warmer conditions, humidity will increase as winds switch gears to a more southwesterly flow. So, set ready for a return to the 90s Tuesday and Wednesday with dew points near 70!!

More showers and storms are also slated to get underway Wednesday and Thursday. Some of that moisture may be from Elsa. Finally, expect cooler temperatures to close out the week.

Tracking the Tropics

As of the 5 p.m. Saturday update, Elsa is a Tropical Storm with maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour and located just south of Haiti.

The storm is expected to make a northwest turn in the next couple of days. Elsa is expected to weaken a bit as moves over Cuba but may re-strengthen as it enters the Gulf.

After that, it’s expected to bring heavy rain to the southeast. This will likely hinder recovery efforts in Miami as up to 6 inches of rain is possible as a result.

Moisture from the storm is slated to get absorbed into a cold front bringing more rain to our area later next week.