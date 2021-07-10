Flood Advisory in Manhattan, Queens, parts of NJ Saturday but a break from the heat and rain after

NEW YORK — Even though Elsa is long gone, the tropical storm’s presence can still be felt.

With all the rain that Elsa brought to the area along with previous storms this month, all we need is over 1.04″ inches to break into the top 10 wettest Julys on record.

After a record shattering Atlantic season with 20 named storms last year, this year has already proven to be record breaking as well.

Elsa knocked Edouard out of position for the earliest E-named storm on record. Prior to arriving in the United States, Elsa became the first hurricane of the Atlantic season and was a category 1 with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph as it swept through the Caribbean before making landfall in Florida. The storm had some weakening and some re-strengthening as it made its way up the eastern seaboard.

Now after the daily record rainfall, flooding and damaging winds, Elsa has left behind high surf and dangerous rip currents. The National Weather Service issued a Flood Advisory for Manhattan and parts of Queens, as well as Bergen and Hudson counties in New Jersey through 10 p.m. Saturday.

Meanwhile, on Long Island, Suffolk County is under a high rip risk through Saturday evening. There’s a moderate rip risk in Nassau County and the Jersey Shore. The risk will be moderate on Sunday.

As far as temperatures are concerned, relief from the extreme heat continues this weekend. However, don’t expect a break from the humidity. Overnight temperatures are slated to bottom out near 70 in the city, cooler in suburbs.

Anticipate patchy fog and early showers mainly north and west with a chance for more wet weather after sunset. More rain is on tap on Monday along with warmer temps. Highs are expected to top out in the upper 80, but we may adjust accordingly depending on the amount of rain and cloud cover.

Tuesday won’t be as hot with highs in the low 80s. Then looking ahead to the rest of the week, the heat and humidity will dominate once again as highs approach 80.