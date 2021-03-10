A small setback but the spring-like stretch goes on

NEW YORK — Mother Nature overachieved on Tuesday, as the thermometer soared toward the mid-60s.

Bridgeport, Connecticut broke their previous record high, as temperatures topped out at around 64 degrees. The previous record was 63 set back in 2020.



We take a step back on Wednesday, as an onshore flow develops, cooling temperatures a bit, but highs will remain above normal. A warm front will pass then Wednesday night bring back the warmth for the rest of the week.



Skies will remain generally clear Tuesday night. Overnight lows will end up at around 40 degrees in the city.



On Wednesday, an area of high pressure to the north will shift off the coast of New England bringing in an easterly wind off the chilly Atlantic Ocean. That will cap temperatures in the 50s during the day.



A warm front will lift Wednesday night bringing back the 60s for the rest of the week. On Friday, a cold front may bring the chance of a few showers in the morning, but the colder temperatures won’t arrive right away.



That will occur on Saturday as a gusty northwesterly wind develops. Temperatures will back down into the 40s for both Saturday and Sunday. That gusty northwesterly breeze will probably make it feel colder as well.