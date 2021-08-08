90-degree heat could return this week in NY, NJ

NEW YORK — The area of low pressure that brought steady and heavy rain to Long Island on Sunday just brought light showers and sprinkles in and around the city, and we won’t see any additional rain in the city from this system as it moves toward New England.

Monday will be a pretty nice, summerlike day, with partly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 80s. However, the comfortable weather won’t last long.

Heat and humidity build back in as a Bermuda high establishes itself southeast of the tri-state area. This area of high pressure will stay in place for most of the upcoming workweek, leading to high temperatures near or at 90 from Tuesday all the way through Friday.

As the heat and humidity build, every day will feature isolated thunderstorms, especially inland away from the shore, in the afternoon and early evening.

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for northeastern New Jersey and southeastern New York. The high temperatures and humidity will push the heat index into the upper 90s to low 100s during the second half of the week.

While the risk of a thunderstorm cannot be ruled out early in the week. The chances increase even more between Wednesday and Friday because of the high heat and humidity.