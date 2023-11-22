NEW YORK (PIX11) — While it was a soaker on Tuesday night, Wednesday was not a bad day for the big getaway.

There will be a bit of a breeze for Thanksgiving morning, but it will not be an issue for the balloons in the parade. Cooler air moves in on Friday, but then it gets cold for the start of the weekend.

Skies will gradually clear out Wednesday night as the storm system continues to head further away from our region. The winds will be coming from the west, and that will cause temperatures to slowly make their way down into the low to mid-40s.

There will be a breeze to start out the day of Thanksgiving. Gusts of 20 mph are expected but that is not going to be a big deal for the high flying ballons that will be in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The day will feature plenty of sunshine, with temperatures climbing through the upper 40s during the parade and topping out in the lower 50s in the afternoon.

As far as Friday goes, it will be dry and sunny as well. Ahead of an approaching cold front, temperatures will make their way into the upper 40s. No rain is to be expected as the front passes.

Much colder air will filter into the region on Saturday. The day may start out below freezing for the first time of the season in the city. During the day, expect highs to only make their way to around 40 degrees.

After the cold start to the weekend, a moderating trend will come in for the next couple of days. Expect Sunday to feature more sun with highs in the mid-40s. Some clouds will roll in during the latter part of the day as a storm offshore drifts toward our region. A few showers may roll in late and linger into the early part of Monday.

Any lingering showers early on Monday should taper off and skies will clear out during the day. Expect highs to be in the mid to upper 40s.