2 tornadoes touched down in NY, CT during severe weather

Two tornadoes touched down during severe weather on Wednesday, the National Weather Service confirmed Thursday.

One tornado touched down in Amenia, New York, which is in Dutchess County, and the other touched down in Bulls Bridge, Connecticut and moved into South Kent. The tornadoes touched down around 2:50 p.m.

The Amenia tornado touched down just south of the village, then moved into the village near Powder House Road and OHandley Drive, causing sporadic damage along the path, according to the NWS.

Nine homes were damaged, weather officials said. At one home, a roof was damaged. A two-by-four and a branch were driven into a home.

The tornado ripped a roof off a restaurant near Mechanic Street and East Main Street.

NWS officials said the New York tornado was an EF-1, with estimated peak wind of 100 mph.

In Connecticut, the tornado mostly downed tree limbs. A few trees were uprooted and snapped. No damage was reported to buildings, but a home’s fence was damaged and a car tent canopy blew away.

The Connecticut tornado was an EF-0, which means winds were between 65 to 85 mph.