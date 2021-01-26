Weather

TODAY'S REGIONAL FORECAST

Partly Cloudy

Brooklyn

37°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 27°
Wind
17 mph WNW
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 23F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
23°F Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 23F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
22 mph NW
Precip
22%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy/Wind

Bronx

35°F Partly Cloudy/Wind Feels like 23°
Wind
22 mph WNW
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 22F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
22°F Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 22F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
23 mph NW
Precip
12%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy/Wind

Queens

36°F Partly Cloudy/Wind Feels like 24°
Wind
25 mph WNW
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with partly cloudy skies. Low 22F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
22°F Windy with partly cloudy skies. Low 22F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
27 mph NW
Precip
14%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Manhattan

36°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 28°
Wind
12 mph WNW
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 23F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
23°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 23F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
19 mph NW
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy/Wind

Staten Island

36°F Partly Cloudy/Wind Feels like 24°
Wind
23 mph WNW
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 22F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
22°F Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 22F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
22 mph NW
Precip
12%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy/Wind

Long Island

37°F Partly Cloudy/Wind Feels like 25°
Wind
26 mph WNW
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy and windy. Low 21F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
21°F Partly cloudy and windy. Low 21F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
24 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy/Wind

Lower Hudson Valley

32°F Partly Cloudy/Wind Feels like 18°
Wind
27 mph WNW
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with partly cloudy skies. Low 19F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
19°F Windy with partly cloudy skies. Low 19F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
27 mph WNW
Precip
18%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy/Wind

Newark

35°F Partly Cloudy/Wind Feels like 23°
Wind
21 mph WNW
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Becoming mostly clear and continued windy later with any flurries or snow showers ending by midnight. Low 21F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
21°F Becoming mostly clear and continued windy later with any flurries or snow showers ending by midnight. Low 21F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
21 mph NW
Precip
31%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy/Wind

Jersey Shore

38°F Partly Cloudy/Wind Feels like 27°
Wind
23 mph W
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with partly cloudy skies. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
22°F Windy with partly cloudy skies. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
23 mph WNW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

7 DAY AND HOURLY FORECAST

7 Day Forecast

Monday

36° / 23°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 36° 23°

Tuesday

35° / 31°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 35° 31°

Wednesday

51° / 35°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 1% 51° 35°

Thursday

42° / 25°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 42° 25°

Friday

42° / 30°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 42° 30°

Saturday

42° / 28°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 1% 42° 28°

Sunday

44° / 29°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 44° 29°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

36°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
0%
36°

34°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
0%
34°

32°

1 AM
Mostly Clear/Wind
11%
32°

29°

2 AM
Clear/Wind
4%
29°

27°

3 AM
Clear/Wind
0%
27°

26°

4 AM
Clear/Wind
1%
26°

25°

5 AM
Mostly Clear/Wind
0%
25°

24°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
24°

23°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
23°

23°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
23°

24°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
24°

25°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
25°

28°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
28°

30°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
30°

32°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
32°

33°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
33°

34°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
34°

35°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
35°

35°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
35°

34°

6 PM
Clear
0%
34°

33°

7 PM
Clear
0%
33°

33°

8 PM
Clear
0%
33°

33°

9 PM
Clear
0%
33°

33°

10 PM
Clear
0%
33°


TODAY'S WEATHER

Roller coaster ride with frigid wind chills, then a mild mid-week


WEATHER FORECAST


INTERACTIVE RADAR

MAPS AND RADAR

Today's High
Seven-Day Forecast


