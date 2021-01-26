Becoming mostly clear and continued windy later with any flurries or snow showers ending by midnight. Low 21F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

21°F Becoming mostly clear and continued windy later with any flurries or snow showers ending by midnight. Low 21F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.