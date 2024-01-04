WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – The White House says President Joe Biden has been briefed on the latest developments following a school shooting at Perry Middle and High School in Perry, Iowa on Thursday.

“It’s only the fourth day in the new year and we are already faced with yet another horrific school shooting, and the question that we ask is when will enough be enough?” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre asked during a press briefing on Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened Thursday morning before classes started on the school’s first day back following winter break. Police said multiple people were shot and the extent of their injuries were unclear at the time.

The Associated Press reports the suspect died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The White House said senior staff have been in touch with the governor’s office and federal officials are working with local law enforcement to support the investigation.

“Our students and teachers deserve to know that their schools are safe spaces and to focus on learning, not duck and cover drills,” Jean-Pierre said.

She called on Congress to pass legislation to prevent gun violence including, enacting universal background checks and banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.