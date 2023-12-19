WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The U.S. Senate is playing catch up this week on confirmations of top military officials after a Republican recently ended his blockade.

U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville, (R-AL), held up hundreds of nominations for 10 months to protest the Pentagon policy that offers travel expenses and time off for service members and their dependents seeking legal abortions.

However, the policy still stands, and lawmakers, including Tuberville, are now working to give the officers back pay.

“We’re not done yet,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, (D-NY), said on the floor Tuesday.

Schumer promised to keep his colleagues in Washington until they confirm the remaining 11 four-star nominees.

U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, (D-RI), who chairs the Senate Armed Services Committee, said the candidates have a combined 390 years of military service.

“These positions are critical, including commanders of the 7th Fleet in the Middle East and the 5th Fleet in the Indo-Pacific,” Reed said. “Collectively, these 11 officers have won over 250 major awards and commendations from the Purple Heart to the Legion of Merit.”

Tuberville is still blocking the quickest process for their promotions.

“I hope we can do so quickly,” Schumer said.

“I’m going to look at them individually,” said U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, (R-MS).

Wicker said there’s no rush.

“They could easily be taken up next year, too,” he said.

But last week, the Senate did act fast on a bill to give back pay to these officers who lost out on the raises that come with their higher rank.

“Was the very, very least the Senate could do to right this awful wrong,” Schumer said.

“We don’t need to penalize them because we were having a dispute,” Wicker said.

But like many Republicans, Wicker still opposes the Pentagon policy, which was a response to the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

“The administration made it seem like there was going to be this huge upheaval in the military, and hundreds and hundreds of members of the military were going to be affected by that,” he said. “It just isn’t true.”

Wicker said he obtained information that suggests about a dozen troops have used the policy.

“That indicates to me that this is not an issue that affects readiness,” he said.

But since the Pentagon still supports the policy, opponents would have to take it to court or try to reverse it with legislation.

The back pay bill still has to pass the House before heading to President Joe Biden’s desk. The lower chamber is out for the rest of the year but will likely take it up in January when it returns to session.