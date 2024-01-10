WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Hunter Biden sparked chaos on Capitol Hill Wednesday with a surprise appearance at a House Oversight hearing.

Lawmakers were meeting to vote on holding the president’s son in contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena.

This all started because Republicans subpoenaed Hunter – asking him to answer questions for their impeachment probe into his father.

But that led to a fight and today’s hearing about the subpoena quickly devolved into chaos.

Hunter Biden and his legal team sat in the audience of the hearing room as lawmakers fought back and forth.

“I think Hunter Biden should be arrested right here, right now and go straight to jail,” said Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.).

When Republicans subpoenaed Hunter, his lawyers said he would only testify publicly, and not behind closed doors.

Lawmakers held a hearing to discuss whether to hold him in contempt, but he showed up unexpectedly.

And then right before Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene started speaking, he walked out.

“He can’t even face my words, as I was about to speak to him. What a coward,” said Greene.

Outside of the hearing room his legal team accused Republicans of playing political games.

Hunter Biden’s lawyer Abbe Lowell said, “An unprecedented resolution to hold someone in contempt who has offered to publicly answer their questions.”

Democrats agreed, saying if Republicans really wanted the truth, they would allow Hunter to speak publicly.

“Let me tell you why nobody wants to talk to y’all behind closed doors. Because y’all lie. That’s just the bottom line,” said Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas).

Both the House Oversight and Judiciary committees are expected to vote to hold Hunter Biden in contempt.

It will then go to the full House to vote on, where they will decide whether to recommend criminal charges.

The White House has been very critical of the impeachment investigation overall.

But when it comes to Hunter Biden, they say he’s a private citizen who makes his own decisions, and that’s what he did today.