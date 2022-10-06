Connect with PIX11 Online

Skip to content
PIX11
New York, NY
53°
New York, NY
53°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
Watch Live
News
Local News
Brooklyn
Bronx
Manhattan
Queens
Staten Island
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
New Jersey
Destination NJ
The Missing
US and World News
Coronavirus
PIX on Politics
New York Elections
New Jersey Elections
Hispanic Heritage Month
Marijuana legalization in NY, NJ
Monica Makes It Happen
Politics from The Hill
Traffic
Newsletters
Automotive News
Press Releases
Top Stories
$1 million-winning Mega Millions ticket sold at Brooklyn …
Man caught on video firing gun outside Brooklyn nightclub, …
Video
4-alarm fire rips through three East Orange homes, …
Man, 66, randomly attacked by group in Brooklyn: …
Weather
Interactive Radar
Daily and Hourly Forecast
Maps and Radar
Weather Science
Weather Alerts
Beat The Heat
Mr. G
Byron Miranda
Chris Cimino
Stacy-Ann Gooden
Morning News
Dan Mannarino
Hazel Sanchez
Vanessa Freeman
Craig Treadway
Kirstin Cole
Ojinika Obiekwe
Ben Aaron
Byron Miranda
Alex Lee
Top Stories
New York City attorney on affordable housing shortage, …
Video
Top Stories
New York City transit advocate shares experiences, …
Video
Stomp Out Bullying founder on pushing back against …
Video
Manhattan borough president on crime, housing, migrants, …
Video
Advocates to make strides against breast cancer in …
Video
New York Living
Marysol Castro
Chris Cimino
Ben Aaron
Ojinika Obiekwe
Alex Lee
Star Harvey
PIX11 Partner
Top Stories
Husband and wife pen book about the importance of …
Video
Top Stories
An inside look at the Recreation restaurant in Manhattan
Video
Top Stories
Secret spooky NYC spots to visit on Halloween
Video
Bow Wow hosts dating show where people find love …
Video
From shoe covers to cone holders, check out these …
Video
New book ‘Filmed in Brooklyn’ captures borough on …
Video
Politics
PIX on Politics
New York Elections
New Jersey Elections
Pennsylvania Senate Debate
Top Stories
Poll: Kathy Hochul’s lead down to 11 points over …
Top Stories
Hochul, Zeldin talk security, but gaffe also raises …
Video
Top Stories
NY-11: Max Rose talks rematch with Rep. Nicole Malliotakis …
Video
PIX Panel: Gun violence an issue in NY race for governor
Video
NY legislation would protect health information of …
Video
NY governor’s race: Candidates talk crime the day …
Video
Sports
NY Blitz
MLB
NBA
NHL
Marc Malusis
Justin Walters
Joe Mauceri
PIX11 Sports Nation
Top Stories
Moose on the Loose: Dan Snyder needs to be removed …
Video
Top Stories
Yankees beat Guardians 5-1 in Game 5 to advance to …
Video
Top Stories
Moose on the Loose: Sauce Gardner
Video
Yankees-Guardians ALDS Game 5 postponed due to weather
Video
Boone: Yankees treat all playoff games as a must-win
Video
NYSN Campus Corner: Week 7
Video
About
About Us
Contact PIX11
PIX11 News Team
PIX11 TV Listings
Where to find PIX11
PIX11 News App
Press Releases
Report It!
Sharing media with PIX11
Advertise With Us!
PIX11 Careers
Post a Job
Find a Job
Community
Hispanic Heritage Month
Remarkable Women
The Broadway Show
It’s a G Thing
Changemakers
Small Business Spotlight
Calendar
PIX11 Partners
Advertise With Us!
Marysol Castro
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Regional News Partners
Top Stories
Breakthrough thyroid eye disease treatment
Video
Top Stories
Whiten your teeth in minutes
Video
Top Stories
Enter to win the AKC Museum of the Dog giveaway
Erase wrinkles in 10 minutes
Video
Con Edison energy efficiency program helps businesses …
Video
Amazing amenities featured in the Wagoneer and Grand …
Video
Search
Please enter a search term.
Connect with PIX11 Online
Trending Stories
$1 million-winning Mega Millions ticket sold at Brooklyn …
Queens family distraught after husband, father of …
4 charged with murder in shooting outside Queens …
Woman punched, robbed in Brooklyn subway station: …
Man, 66, randomly attacked by group in Brooklyn: …
Father of 4-year-old child abuse victim sues ACS, …
Man caught on video firing gun outside Brooklyn nightclub, …
Controversy stirs in NJ town over LGBTQ-themed musical
Don't Miss
Where to find New York’s Very Own
How to help Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona
‘Art of the steal’: Trump accused of vast fraud in …
9 national ways to help Ukrainians amid Russia’s …
There’s an app for that: Ways to prove your vaccination …