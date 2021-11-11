Retired pararescueman honored with Grand Marshal position reflects on Air Force service

LONG ISLAND — Kevin Carrick served as the Grand Marshal of this year’s 102nd annual Veterans Day Parade, which marked the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and the Global War on Terror, as well as the 30th anniversary of Operation Desert Storm.

Carrick is a local hero, and represented the Air Force — this year’s featured service in the Veterans Day Parade.

“This was the furthest thing from my mind when I got the phone call,” Carrick said. “They wanted to hear my story … and they said ‘that’s exactly what we’re looking for.'”

PIX11 News photojournalist Keith Lopez has more on Carrick and his military service in the video above.