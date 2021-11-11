Retired pararescueman honored with Grand Marshal position reflects on Air Force service

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

LONG ISLAND — Kevin Carrick served as the Grand Marshal of this year’s 102nd annual Veterans Day Parade, which marked the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and the Global War on Terror, as well as the 30th anniversary of Operation Desert Storm.

Carrick is a local hero, and represented the Air Force — this year’s featured service in the Veterans Day Parade.

“This was the furthest thing from my mind when I got the phone call,” Carrick said. “They wanted to hear my story … and they said ‘that’s exactly what we’re looking for.'”

PIX11 News photojournalist Keith Lopez has more on Carrick and his military service in the video above.

Retired pararescueman honored with Grand Marshal position

