Deaths of woman, son found in NJ pond ruled accidental: officials

MORRISTOWN, N.J. — Authorities in New Jersey said Tuesday that the drowning death of a mother and her 11-year-old son in a pond has been ruled an accident.

Morris County officials said there was no reason to believe any criminal activity led to the deaths of 35-year-old Warda Syed and her 11-year-old son Uzair Ahmed in Boonton on Feb. 23, after a determination by the county medical examiner.

“There is no cause to believe there was any criminal activity involved in either individual’s death,” county officials said in a statement. “Out of respect and consideration for family of the deceased, there will be no further comment on the circumstances of the incident.”

The two deaths were investigated by county prosecutors’ major crimes unit, as well as the sheriff’s office’s crime scene investigation and the Boonton police detective bureau.