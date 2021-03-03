Ridership increases on subways and NYPD investigates another slashing

Police responded to a call Tuesday morning before 5 a.m. after reports that a man who is homeless slashed two people on the way to work.



It happened on the N train platform at 59th Street and Lexington. There was some kind of dispute that escalated and ended with one victim slashed in the hand and torso and the other on his wrist and forearm.

Both men went the hospital in stable condition and the suspect was arrested.

Hundreds more police officers are working the transit beat. Deployments were increased earlier this year after several slashings.

MTA Chief Safety Officer Pat Warren is constantly monitoring conditions in the system from security to cleanliness. He says there has been an uptick in train ridership.

Overnight service was expanded by two hours last week. Data show an additional 4-5,000 riders are entering the system.

There is no passenger train service from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m. to give crews time to clean and disinfect cars.

Warren says the same amount of cleaning and disinfecting is being done.

“We’ve learned a lot over the last year and we are much more efficient We continue to do it all day long. When the cars are clear we don’t have to work around people, which is important to us,” he said.

Officials say the Centers for Disease Control continue to recommend cleaning and disinfecting. Officials have promised a return to 24-hour-a-say service when the pandemic is over.

Eric Loegel, Vice President of Transport Workers Union Local 100 says workers want a clean and safe environment. They’re reporting the presence of additional officers, depending on time and location.