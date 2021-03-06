MTA head calls stimulus bill passing ‘great day’ for NYC transit

Transit

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK — The head of New York’s MTA, which has been hammered by the COVID-19 pandemic, called the passage of a $1.9 trillion stimulus package in United States Senate a great help to New York City’s transit system.

Patrick Foye called the passage of a bill that he says included $6 billion in federal funding for the MTA crucial.

“This is a great day for all Americans, mass transit customers and our heroic employees,” Foye said in a statement. “We are grateful that the Senate passed the American Rescue Plan which includes more than $6 billion in federal funding for the MTA. This funding is crucial as we work to bring back ridership and recover from the pandemic.”

Foye said the bill will offset the impact of COVID-19 on the system, which has suffered due to decreased ridership and the closing of the subways for hours each night to clean the entire system. It will also prevent service cuts and layoffs.

“We have said all along that this is a national crisis that requires a national solution,” Foye added. “A strong MTA is essential to New York and the nation’s rebound, and we’re eager to help get the economy back on track and carry the region forward as we have all along.

The House of Representatives still has to approve the final bill.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Celebrating movies with social meaning

The latest on the effort to vaccinate NYC against COVID-19

Senate approves President Biden’s COVID-19 relief plan, headed back to House for final approval

The countdown to spring and a warmer week continues

NJ teachers, staff eligible for COVID-19 vaccine earlier than expected

City, leaders take vaccines into Co-Op City megasite

Child hit by fire truck in Staten Island, hospitalized in critical condition: NYPD

G Thing: Nose piercing leads to liver transplant

NYC Safe Walks expands to Chinatown to respond to anti-Asian bigotry

@PIX11News on Twitter