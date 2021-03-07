Temperatures in the mid-60s this week as spring-like weather returns

Today's Forecast

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK — After weeks of blustery winter weather, a spring thaw is on the way.

Sunny skies and temperatures in the lower 40s were on tap for Sunday, and you’ll need the winter coat for Monday morning as overnight lows will average in the 20s, but the mercury is expected to soar into the 60s by mid-week.

The warmer temperatures will be accompanied by mostly sunny skies through Thursday.

However, an approaching cold front could bring clouds and cooler temps to end the workweek, with a slight chance of showers on Friday.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Celebrating movies with social meaning

The latest on the effort to vaccinate NYC against COVID-19

Senate approves President Biden’s COVID-19 relief plan, headed back to House for final approval

The countdown to spring and a warmer week continues

NJ teachers, staff eligible for COVID-19 vaccine earlier than expected

City, leaders take vaccines into Co-Op City megasite

Child hit by fire truck in Staten Island, hospitalized in critical condition: NYPD

G Thing: Nose piercing leads to liver transplant

NYC Safe Walks expands to Chinatown to respond to anti-Asian bigotry

@PIXWeather on Twitter