Temperatures in the mid-60s this week as spring-like weather returns

NEW YORK — After weeks of blustery winter weather, a spring thaw is on the way.

Sunny skies and temperatures in the lower 40s were on tap for Sunday, and you’ll need the winter coat for Monday morning as overnight lows will average in the 20s, but the mercury is expected to soar into the 60s by mid-week.

The warmer temperatures will be accompanied by mostly sunny skies through Thursday.

However, an approaching cold front could bring clouds and cooler temps to end the workweek, with a slight chance of showers on Friday.