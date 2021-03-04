Chill returns after a stunning Wednsesday

Today's Forecast

by: , Andrew Cruz

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK — The ride continues.

After soaring into the lower 50s on Wednesday, temperatures will be taking a tumble. A cold front from dipping from the north will bring back the chilly temperatures and it will stick around through the weekend. Adding insult to injury, gusty winds will develop making it feel awful with feel-like readings in the teens by late Thursday night and Friday morning.

A couple of clouds will cross through the region Wednesday night with the passage of a cold front. Initially, the bone-chilling cold won’t come right away temperature drop into the upper 30s in the city.

The sun will be out on Thursday and temperatures will climb into the mid 40s. The difference will be in the increase of the winds from the northwest. Gusts to over 25 mph will develop from the northwest and that will make it feel more like the 20s late in the afternoon.

The winds will continue to gust Thursday night allowing it to feel more like the teens into the overnight hours. 

On Friday, the winds will continue to persist from the north keeping temperatures from climbing no further than the upper 30s. Wind chills will stay at around 20 degrees during the day. The winds should finally ease heading into Friday night. 

Temperatures may remain in the upper 30s on Saturday, but it may feel a little better as the winds ease.  By Sunday, temperatures start to swing upward as the winds shift more southwesterly. It will still be a chilly day with highs near 40 degrees.

Heading into next week, the jet stream will lift allowing for a good moderation in temperatures. Highs will climb into the mid 40s on Monday, and the warming trend will continue into the middle part of the week. Temperatures could get closer to 60 by next Wednesday. 

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Local group supports minority owned businesses during time of need

NYC looks to improve high-speed internet access and affordability

Lawmakers agree on stimulus limits

Yankees manager Aaron boon receives pacemaker, takes leave of absence

Thursday marks one year since first COVID-19 case in NJ

Cuomo says he won't resign in the wake of scandals

NYPD Asian Hate Crime Task Force investigating unprovoked attack

Chill returns after a stunning Wednesday

Bronx educator making history as founder of school to empower immigrant community

@PIXWeather on Twitter