NEW YORK (PIX11) – Yankee Stadium will be transforming into the North Pole on Friday.

The Yankees will be treating thousands of people to a holiday party, complete with music, food and Santa Claus passing out presents.

This is the sixth year the team has partnered with Walmart for this event.

It will be hosted in the stadium’s Great Hall at 3:30 p.m.

