THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – Some of the largest pumpkins in the world will return to the New York Botanical Garden in the Bronx this weekend.

Among the pumpkins are some that weigh in excess of 2,000 pounds each.

You can check them out at the Leon Levy Visitor Center Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

