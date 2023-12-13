MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – The Park Lane Hotel is letting guests stay in a “world of pure imagination” with its new “Wonka” Sweet Suite.

The room comes with edible amenities, a chocolate bar-themed bed topped with marshmallow covers, and a replica of the tree found in Wonka’s candy shop.

The suite will be bookable on a first-come, first-serve basis at just $12.15. The guests will also be given tickets to see “Wonka” in theaters, vintage destination posters and wallpaper inspired by the movie.

Guests who are part of Booking.com’s loyalty program can also score a free chocolate-infused breakfast. There will only be one chance to book the suite at noon on Wednesday, so click here for more information.

“Wonka,” a retelling of the 1971 classic “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” is set to hit theaters on Friday.

