NEW YORK CITY (PIX11) — The winter session of New York City’s Restaurant Week returns with hundreds of participating restaurants.

New Yorkers can dine at restaurants with special prix-fixe menus from Jan. 16 to Feb. 5. Reservations are now open and there are $30, $45 and $60 price tiers for two-course and three-course specials.

However, most locations only run the program throughout the week, from Monday to Friday. The special menu is not offered on Saturdays and some restaurants may participate on Sundays — it depends on the location.

Here is the full list of participating restaurants in the 2024 Restaurant Week.

Charline Charles is a digital journalist from Brooklyn who has covered local news along with culture and arts in the New York City area since 2019. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.