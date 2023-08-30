BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — The West Indian Day Parade, one of the biggest displays of Caribbean culture in New York, is set to step off in Brooklyn on Monday.

Carnival costumes adorned with bright beautiful feathers and beads will be on showcase, as people from across the Caribbean diaspora gather to dance, eat, and rep their island along Eastern Parkway.

The seven-hour parade begins at 11 a.m. in Crown Heights. For those who plan on attending, here’s what you need to know.

What does the parade celebrate?

The West Indian Day Parade is a celebration of non-Hispanic Caribbean heritage in New York and brings close to 2 million people to Crown Heights each year. As several floats go by, participants can enjoy the sounds of reggae, soca, calypso, and dancehall. Vendors will also be selling authentic food and goods from the different islands.

Where can I watch?

Attendees can stand on the sidelines to watch the parade. However, parade organizers do advise people to stay off the street where the masqueraders are.

What is J’ouvert?

J’ouvert or Jouvay, is a word with French origins and it means daybreak or morning. J’ouvert signals the beginning of the parade, and during the festivities, revelers usually cover themselves with paint, mud, or powder. J’ouvert begins at 6 a.m. and ends at 11 a.m.

Is there a livestream of the parade?

You can watch a livestream with special coverage of the parade on PIX11 and PIX11.com. PIX11 Special: New York Carnival Parade airs on Monday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

What streets will be closed?

Beginning on Wednesday until Monday, various streets will be closed for preparations and the festivities.

Grand Army Plaza (Entire Circle)

Buffalo Avenue between Eastern Parkway and East New York Avenue

Rochester Avenue between East New York Avenue and Sterling Place

Ralph Avenue between Eastern Parkway and East New York Avenue

East New York Avenue between Howard Avenue and Utica Avenue

Eastern Parkway between Howard Avenue and Grand Army Plaza

Washington Avenue between Sterling Place and Lincoln Road

Flatbush Avenue between Grand Army Plaza and Caton Avenue

Ocean Avenue between Empire Boulevard and Parkside Avenue

Butler Place between Grand Army Plaza and Sterling Place

St. John’s Place between Underhill Avenue and Grand Army Plaza

Rockaway Parkway between East New York Avenue and Rutland Road

Parkside Avenue between Park Circle and Flatbush Avenue

Bedford Avenue between Eastern Parkway and Empire Boulevard

Empire Boulevard between Flatbush Avenue and Nostrand Avenue

Nostrand Avenue between Empire Boulevard and Linden Boulevard

Lincoln Place between Eastern Parkway and East New York Avenue

St. Johns Place between Eastern Parkway and Washington Avenue

Washington Avenue between Eastern Parkway and St. Johns Place

