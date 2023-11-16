NEW YORK (PIX11) — The American Museum of Natural History promises a wide array of festive activities during the week of Thanksgiving.

The Origami Holiday Tree opens to the public on Monday, Nov. 20 with the theme “Proboscideans on Parade” to celebrate the exhibit “The Secret World of Elephants.”

The 13-foot tree will be decked out with more than 1,000 hand-crafted origami pieces, including “garlands and models depicting elephants, mammoths, and other iconic Museum exhibits,” museum officials said.

On Wednesday, Nov. 22, attendees can catch a glimpse of the iconic Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade. The Astor Turret on the Museum’s fourth floor overlooks 77th Street where participants can watch the parade floats.

While the museum will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 23, on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 24-25, it will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. with more opportunities to visit ticketed exhibitions.

To reserve tickets, visit tickets.amnh.org .

