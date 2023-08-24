The Metropolitan Opera’s Summer HD Festival, is offering New Yorkers free movie and opera screenings on the Lincoln Center Plaza.

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Metropolitan Opera’s Summer HD Festival, is offering New Yorkers free movie and opera screenings on the Lincoln Center Plaza.

The festival kicks off Friday, Aug. 25, with a special screening of the 1987 romantic comedy-drama “Moonstruck,” starring Cher and Nicolas Cage. There will be 11 outdoor events until Monday, Sept. 4, with screenings from the Met’s “Live in HD” series.

Attendes can view opera premieres like Kevin Puts’s “The Hours,” and timeless classics like Verdi’s “La Traviata,” Mozart’s “Cosi fan tutte,” and more.

Seating is general admission on a first-come, first-served basis.

