GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Whether you’re dressed up as Michael Jackson or just there to watch dancers perform the “Thriller” dance, the Village Halloween Parade is a must-see spectacle on Halloween night.

The 50th annual Village Haloween Parade kicks off on Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 7 p.m. in Lower Manhattan. It ends at 11 p.m.

The event is known for its spectacular over-the-top costumes, puppets, dancers, and entertainment.

Here’s what to know about this year’s parade:

What is the Village Halloween Parade route?

The Village Halloween Parade runs straight up Sixth Avenue from Canal Street to West 15th Street in Manhattan. Attendees can view the parade from both sides of Sixth Avenue from King Street to West 15th Street. The streets are usually most crowded between Bleecker Street and 14th Street, according to the Village Halloween Parade website.

How to get to the Village Halloween Parade

Public transportation is the best bet. Several subway lines run to the parade route, but buses along Sixth Avenue will be rerouted starting at 6 p.m. Check here for a full list of subway service changes.

What is the Village Halloween Parade theme this year?

This year’s theme is “Upside/Down: Inside/OUT.”

“In the last few years we have seen our world turn UPSIDE/DOWN and we all went INSIDE–not just inside to our apartments and houses, but inside ourselves,” organizers said.

Who are the Village Halloween Parade grand marshals?

This year’s grand marshals are Laurie Anderson and in memory of Lou Reed.

Is the Village Halloween Parade free to attend?

The Village Halloween Parade is a free public event. However, a ticketed VIP area will help avoid crowds.

Can anyone participate in the Village Halloween Parade?

Anyone in costume can march in the Village Halloween Parade. Learn more about how to participate on the Village Halloween Parade website.

Will the Village Halloween Parade be televised?

The Village Halloween Parade will be broadcast on NY1 from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Is there a Village Halloween Parade afterparty?

The official Village Halloween Parade afterparty is being held at Webster Hall in the East Village. It will feature a $5,000 costume contest.