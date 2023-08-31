BROOKLYN (PIX11) — New Yorkers can travel back to 1982 at a Brooklyn McDonald’s made to look like the fast-food chain from decades ago.

Customers can dine at the retro McDonald’s, located at 6620 Bay Pkwy. in Bensonhurst, now through Friday at midnight. McDonald’s employees will be dressed in 1982-inspired uniforms with Ronald McDonald’s iconic red stripes, while the counters feature classic cash registers.

But the vintage decor doesn’t stop there. McDonald’s modern seats are swapped out for bright cushy booths spotlit under the ambient lighting of stained mid-century modern lamps. Antique artwork embellishes the space, and customers can order from ’80s-styled menu boards.

This limited-time popup is thanks to a partnership with Marvel Studios’ “Loki,” which will stream its second season on Oct. 6 on Disney+. Fans of the show can experience a Time Variance Authority (TVA) timedoor at the entrance, and marvel at the props used in the second season of the show.

