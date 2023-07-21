NEW YORK (PIX11) — It’s a Friday after 5 p.m. in New York City and you’re looking to meet up with some friends for good laughs, vibes — and food, of course.

Look no further than Korean BBQ, where you and your friends will unite in an effort to make the most perfectly grilled piece of bulgogi (commonly beef), samgyeopsal (pork belly), chicken: the possibilities are endless.

Here are some of the top places to get Korean BBQ in New York City, according to Yelp users.

Anytime Kitchen describes itself on its website as, “Introducing a Korean American fusion social place to Koreatown of NYC, the flagship city of America. Amazing Burgers, Premium Cocktail Soju, self-cooking KBBQ, Hot Pot & a lot of fusion small tapas.”

Users on Yelp gave the restaurant 4.6 stars out of 5 and it has over 2,600 reviews. These are some of the highlights from users on their dining experience:

“Perfect K-Town pocha vibe for any occasion. Yeji accommodated for a large party on a busy night and made sure we always had the little stuff like water, chopsticks, and napkins.” Christina R. of Boston, M.A. gave 5 stars

“Kind of a strange spot in Korea Town, but it’s a good little hole in the wall. Wish there was more variety, but what we got was good. Service was great!” Rachel M. of Rockville, M.D. gave 4 stars

According to its website, Her Name is Han says, “Our mission was not to replicate the fancy contemporary culinary experience, but to design a nostalgic one, where guests can enjoy an authentic Korean meal, all with the same feeling of comfort as eating at home.”

Yelp users gave the restaurant 4.3 stars out of 5 and it has over 1,700 reviews. Here are some of the highlights from patrons:

“I reserved a month in advance for a lunch here… and WOW! I was not disappointed. To begin, the variety that comes with an entree is beautifully presented and good quality.” Alisa B. of San Jose, C.A. gave 5 stars

“Great vibe, some of the best modern Korean food I have had. Classic Korean flavors were still there with a slight touch of creativity added to each dish.” Matt Y. of Seattle, W.A. gave 5 stars

Jongro BBQ says on its website, “At Jongro BBQ, we are committed to freshness and tradition. To guarantee the freshness of our meats to all our customers, we never use frozen meat. Instead, Jongro BBQ operates on having our primal cuts delivered daily. All meats are butchered in-house, marinated to order, and cooked at your table with laser thermometers and overhead smoke lamps to ensure unparalleled freshness.”

Users on Yelp gave the restaurant 4.2 stars out of 5 and it has over 2,400 reviews. Here’s what restaurant-goers had to say:

“Words will never do Jongro justice! I live in Philly but my office is in NY and every time I have to go to NY, I try to go to Jongro (even if it’s by myself ).” Tina S. of Philadelphia, P.A. gave 5 stars

“We ordered the beef platter combo along with the tteokbokki. The quality of the beef was excellent, and the waiter cooked it for us. The tteokbokki was also delicious, and the portion size was quite generous.” Kelly L. of San Jose, C.A. gave 4 stars

According to its website, Antoya Korean BBQ says, “Our barbecue & Korean Food recipes have been passed down from one generation to another to bring a traditional & quality Korean dining experience. We only use the highest quality of ingredients & authentic Antoya’s BBQ recipes.”

The restaurant was also featured in Michelin’s 2021 Bib Gourmand Restaurant Guide (under its former name, Samwon Garden BBQ). Yelp users gave it 4.2 stars out of 5 and it has over 1,000 reviews. Here’s what people mentioned in their reviews:

“This place has a reliable variety of Korean food! There’s plenty of indoor and outdoor seating. I was able to secure a table for two without a reservation. The ambiance is both homey and festive; this is a great spot to go with friends! Service is quick and friendly!” Karen Y. of San Francisco, C.A. gave 4 stars

“Reliable and solid KBBQ spot that is best for group dinners for birthdays or get-togethers. Antoya is nestled on 33rd Street in the center of NYC’s Koreatown. It is always busy and even with a reservation you will be shoulder to shoulder waiting to be seated. The restaurant itself is nicely decorated, if a bit commercial, which gives a festive vibe that lends itself well to occasions.” Ben F. of New York, N.Y. gave 4 stars

Wooripjip serves ready-to-go meals, according to its website. The restaurant says, “Woorijip is a self-serve eatery where you control the price and experience. With meals ready to go or to stay, we provide a Korean food experience that is affordable and convenient for your on-the-go lifestyle. Our diligent staff members maintain a strict quality control process to ensure only fresh food is available around the clock.”

Users on Yelp gave the restaurant 4 out of 5 stars and it has over 2,800 reviews. This is what people said about their dining experience:

“Great concept and well-executed! A huge selection of packaged, ready-to-eat Korean dishes that you can easily take on the go or enjoy at the restaurant without having to sit and wait for your food to be prepared. You can tell the food is high-quality too.” Evan L. of Annandale, V.A. gave 5 stars

“Affordable, good tasting, convenient Korean food. So much variety and all priced around $8-10 per dish. They have soups, side dishes, entrees, and drinks. There are a few tables inside but they were full most of the time. The benefit of eating it there is that there is a microwave to reheat your dishes if needed.” Jasmine M. of New York, N.Y. gave 4 stars

Have your own favorite Korean BBQ place we might’ve missed? Email your suggestions to erin.pflaumer@pix11.com. Happy dining!

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.