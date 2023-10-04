NEW YORK (PIX11) – The Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade is back on after parade volunteers and a dog wellness company joined forces to keep the event from shutting down.

It was announced back in late September that the parade was “canceled for the foreseeable future” amid construction at the park.

Get Joy, a dog wellness company based in Connecticut, is helping fund and put together this year’s parade, organizers said.

“It’s a celebration of joy, creativity and the unbreakable bond between humans and their four-legged best friends. It’s basically the Met Gala for the Canine Community. We’ve been overcome by the amazing display of support from our community, so call the pup-arazzi: the show will go on!” said Fern Watt, a writer and communications officer for the Tompkins Square Park Dog Run, which organizes the canine parade.

The parade will be held on Oct. 21 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Around 600,000 dogs call New York City their home, according to the New York City Economic Development Corporation.

