THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Get into the holiday spirit at the Bronx Zoo Holiday Lights show, where nearly 400 lanterns representing 100 animal and plant species will come to life.

Attendees can expect the debut of 64 new lantern displays representing nine animal species from New York’s ocean waters and wetlands. The zoo also promises a new interactive experience called Enchanted Sea, which celebrates bioluminescent creatures. The kid-friendly holiday train ride will also return.

Holiday eats will be available including seasonal treats, and participants can enjoy ice carvings, illuminated performers, classic holiday music, and much more.

Holiday Lights will run at the Bronx Zoo on select dates through Nov. 17 – Jan. 7

