NEW YORK (PIX11) — With the gorgeous weather in the Tri-state area this weekend, there are so many things to do this Memorial Day weekend for New Yorkers.

From air shows to checking out iconic beaches like Coney Island or the Hamptons New Yorkers will have no shortage of fun under the sun this weekend.

But for those wanting to avoid the packed beaches, city folk can make a trip to Westchester and dive into the all-new Playland Amusement Park Pool. This popular amusement park just reopened to the public with a brand-new pool and splash zone.

Already thousands of people have made the trip up to Westchester County to enjoy their Memorial Day Weekend.

PIX11 NEWS’ Steve Kuzj was there to take in the sight himself.