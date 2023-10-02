NEW YORK (PIX11) – It’s that time of year when leaves transform New York City into a red, yellow, and orange landscape. Fall foliage is just starting to emerge in the city, according to I LOVE NY.

The peak time to see the full beauty of autumn leaves is on Nov. 5, according to the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation.

Here’s a list of parks recommended by NYC Parks for the best views of the fall foliage:

Central Park between Fifth Avenue and Central Park West in Manhattan

between Fifth Avenue and Central Park West in Manhattan Highbridge Park at West 155th Street and Dyckman Street, Edgecombe and Amsterdam avenues in Manhattan

at West 155th Street and Dyckman Street, Edgecombe and Amsterdam avenues in Manhattan Inwood Hill Park at Dyckman Street, Hudson River, Harlem River South in Manhattan

at Dyckman Street, Hudson River, Harlem River South in Manhattan Pelham Bay Park at Middletown Road and Stadium Avenue in the Bronx

at Middletown Road and Stadium Avenue in the Bronx Van Cortlandt Park at Broadway and Van Cortlandt Park South in the Bronx

at Broadway and Van Cortlandt Park South in the Bronx Bronx River Greenway at 1490 Sheridan Blvd. in the Bronx

at 1490 Sheridan Blvd. in the Bronx Prospect Park at Prospect Park West, Flatbush, Parkside and Ocean avenues in Brooklyn

at Prospect Park West, Flatbush, Parkside and Ocean avenues in Brooklyn Fort Greene Park at Dekalb Avenue and South Portland Avenue in Brooklyn

at Dekalb Avenue and South Portland Avenue in Brooklyn Owl’s Head Park at Colonial Road and 68th Street and Shore Road in Brooklyn

at Colonial Road and 68th Street and Shore Road in Brooklyn Alley Pond Park at Little Neck Bay to Springfield Boulevard and Union Turnpike in Queens

at Little Neck Bay to Springfield Boulevard and Union Turnpike in Queens Cunningham Park at Horace Harding Expressway and Grand Central Parkway in Queens

at Horace Harding Expressway and Grand Central Parkway in Queens Forest Park at Myrtle Avenue, Union Turnpike and Park Lane South in Queens

at Myrtle Avenue, Union Turnpike and Park Lane South in Queens Kissena Park at Underhill, Oak, Rose and Booth Memorial avenues, Kissena Boulevard and Fresh Meadow Lane in Queens

at Underhill, Oak, Rose and Booth Memorial avenues, Kissena Boulevard and Fresh Meadow Lane in Queens The Greenbelt at Rockland, Manor and Brielle avenues and Forest Hill Road in Staten Island