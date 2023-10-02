NEW YORK (PIX11) – It’s that time of year when leaves transform New York City into a red, yellow, and orange landscape. Fall foliage is just starting to emerge in the city, according to I LOVE NY.
The peak time to see the full beauty of autumn leaves is on Nov. 5, according to the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation.
Here’s a list of parks recommended by NYC Parks for the best views of the fall foliage:
- Central Park between Fifth Avenue and Central Park West in Manhattan
- Highbridge Park at West 155th Street and Dyckman Street, Edgecombe and Amsterdam avenues in Manhattan
- Inwood Hill Park at Dyckman Street, Hudson River, Harlem River South in Manhattan
- Pelham Bay Park at Middletown Road and Stadium Avenue in the Bronx
- Van Cortlandt Park at Broadway and Van Cortlandt Park South in the Bronx
- Bronx River Greenway at 1490 Sheridan Blvd. in the Bronx
- Prospect Park at Prospect Park West, Flatbush, Parkside and Ocean avenues in Brooklyn
- Fort Greene Park at Dekalb Avenue and South Portland Avenue in Brooklyn
- Owl’s Head Park at Colonial Road and 68th Street and Shore Road in Brooklyn
- Alley Pond Park at Little Neck Bay to Springfield Boulevard and Union Turnpike in Queens
- Cunningham Park at Horace Harding Expressway and Grand Central Parkway in Queens
- Forest Park at Myrtle Avenue, Union Turnpike and Park Lane South in Queens
- Kissena Park at Underhill, Oak, Rose and Booth Memorial avenues, Kissena Boulevard and Fresh Meadow Lane in Queens
- The Greenbelt at Rockland, Manor and Brielle avenues and Forest Hill Road in Staten Island