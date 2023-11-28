MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — The Seaport will be bringing in the holiday season with its annual tree lighting celebration on Tuesday.

The lighting will take place at the intersection of Water and Fulton streets starting at 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. Attendees can expect live performances from a headlining artist, a drum line, a chorus, and cozy drinks for adults.

Kids can enjoy a gingerbread cookie decorating experience at The Gingerbread City, and Santa Claus will be taking gift and photo requests. Fair vendors will be selling goods until 9 p.m.

The South Street Seaport Museum’s galleries will also have extended hours from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM for guests visiting the area.

