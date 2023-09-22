BETHPAGE, N.Y. (PIX11) – Fall is in the air and Long Island is kicking off the Halloween season with the return of the Great Jack O’ Lantern Blaze.

The massive event at the Old Bethpage Village Restoration in Nassau County features more than 7,000 artisan-carved, illuminated jack-o’-lanterns and more than 30 larger-than-life exhibits.

The event will be held starting Friday night through Nov. 5.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.