MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – There is a magical hot chocolate experience for kids and adults happening at The Cauldron NYC this winter.

The immersive, wizard-themed bar and restaurant combines elements of science and fantasy to create an enchanting atmosphere for its patrons. Beginning in December, customers can choose from a magical hot chocolate experience or a Christmas potions class.

Guests attending the magical hot chocolate experience will be able to build their own hot chocolate by choosing a base, chocolate type, and flavorings — all mixed together in a cast-iron cauldron. Eventgoers will also get to indulge in s’mores and gingerbread.

For adults looking for a little something extra, The Cauldron NYC will add Baileys to your holiday experience.

Tickets for this 45-minute experience can be purchased here.

The limited-edition Christmas potions class includes boozy options for adults and alcohol-free sessions for kids. The adult experience includes a welcome prosecco, candy cane shot, magic wand-poured cocktail, and a choice of two interactive potions.

Tickets can be purchased here.

The Cauldron NYC has two locations: Chelsea and Downtown Manhattan. The magical wizard-themed space will also have other activities happening during the holiday season.

Matthew Euzarraga is a multimedia journalist from El Paso, Texas. He has covered local news and LGBTQIA topics in the New York City Metro area since 2021. He joined the PIX11 Digital team in 2023. You can see more of his work here.