BROOKLYN (PIX11) — The Brooklyn Book Festival announced its nine-day lineup for this year’s literary celebration.

Beginning on Sept. 24 through Oct. 2, festivalgoers can get the chance to meet some of their favorite authors during panel discussions, readings, and book signings.

A virtual festival kicks off the celebration on Sunday, Sept. 24. A few days later, on Sept. 30 Children’s Day will cater to young readers at the Brooklyn Commons, and the main event is on Oct. 1, in the outdoor spaces at Brooklyn Borough Hall and surrounding venues.

Citywide Bookends will also take place throughout the five boroughs over the nine-day festival. Literary-themed events will take place in “bookstores, clubs, libraries, cultural organizations, and performance spaces to collectively create a literary celebration.”

Readers can also get the chance to splurge and bring home new books on Festival Day (Oct. 1), at the outdoor Literary Marketplace which will offer thousands of books to purchase.

The Brooklyn Book Festival hopes to “connect readers with local, national, and international authors and publishers during the course of a celebratory literary week,” according to the festival’s site.

