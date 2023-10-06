NEW YORK (PIX11) — We’re just a month shy of peak foliage season in New York City, where autumnal colors will adorn the city.

For those looking to take in the sights along the Hudson River, NY Waterway’s ‘Shades of Autumn’ Fall Foliage Tours kicks off this weekend.

The tours will begin on Saturday, Oct. 7and will run through Nov. 5 on Saturdays and Sundays. Riders can choose between a four-hour tour or a two-hour tour. Attendees can also enjoy hot cider, coffee, tea, soft drinks, cocktails, donuts, sandwiches, and wraps while an experienced tour guide points out historical sites and local folklore along the route.

It is strongly advised that riders dress in weather-appropriate clothing and arrive 30 minutes before departure for boarding and seating.

Here is a full list of the departure locations and schedules:

4-hour tours leaving from Midtown/West 39 th Street depart at 10:00 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays

Street depart at 10:00 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays 4-hour tours leaving from Port Imperial/Weehawken depart at 10:30 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays

2-hour tours leaving from Midtown/West 39 th Street depart at 3:00 p.m. on Saturdays

Street depart at 3:00 p.m. on Saturdays 2-hour tours leaving from Port Imperial/Weehawken depart at 3:30 p.m. on Saturdays

Tickets for the four-hour tour are $90 for adults and $55 for children (ages 4 – 12). Tickets for the two-hour tour are $70 for adults and $45 for children. Kids under the age of 4 ride free.

For more information on NY Waterway’s ‘Shades of Autumn’ tours, visit the website.

Charline Charles is a digital journalist from Brooklyn who has covered local news along with culture and arts in the New York City area since 2019. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.